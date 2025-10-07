FAAN Inaugurates Cashless Payment At Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), yesterday, launched cashless payment policy at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, to forestall revenue leakages and improve seamless operations.

In her speech at the event, the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the initiative would result in faster and more secure transactions, an end to delays of cash handling and long queues.

She also stated that FAAN would phase out physical cash payments at all the agency’s revenue points, including access gates, car parks, and VIP lounges, by the first quarter of 2026. Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Commercial and Business Development, Ms. Adebola Agunbiade, said that continued use of cash was causing delays, operational inefficiencies, and vulnerabilities in revenue collection.

She said: “Effective September 29th, 2025, we have started phasing out physical cash at all FAAN revenue points, including access gates, car parks, and VIP lounges.

“The benefits are clear. A faster, smoother journey from the access gate to the parking lot for passengers and enhanced security, as you no longer need to carry large amounts of cash.”