FAAN: Group Applauds Keyamo For Giant Strides In Aviation Sector

The Coalition of Progressive Northern Groups (CPNG) has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his exceptional leadership, well-thought-out ideas, and policies since assuming office.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Adamu Adamu, the group said Keyamo is repaying President Bola Tinubu’s faith, displaying brilliance and dexterity, brought about tangible reforms in the sector.

Adamu said one such display is the decision to relocate the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos, the country’s commercial hub and where the bulk of the agency’s operations are domiciled.

According to him, this is a testament to Keyamo’s commitment to revamping the operations of FAAN and positioning it for optimal service delivery.

“The Coalition of Progressive Northern Groups wishes to state that with the steps taken so far in re-positioning aerospace development, the sector will experience tangible growth and development,” Adamu added.

“It is instructive to state that purposeful leadership is needed to transform the country’s affairs. The Festus Keyemo example at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development should be emulated by other ministers in conformity with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We also advise those who want to play politics with the decision to relocate FAAN to Lagos, where it has its facilities, to thread with caution as the overarching objective is to curb waste and re-position the agency for efficiency in service delivery.

“This is a giant stride that has generated commendation from stakeholders in the aviation sector; as such, we must extend our support to see to its success. The starkness of the reality on the ground requires that strategic thoughts and moves are made in the country’s governance.

“This example by Fetus Keyamo should ignite other cabinet members to deliver on the mandate of their ministries for the common good. The president depends on his appointees to drive his sustainable growth and development agenda.

“The Coalition of Progressive Northern Groups salutes the courage displayed by Fetus Keyamo, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.”