The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday directed that all cash transactions and collections at Nigerian airports must end by February 29, 2026, as part of the Federal Government’s broader cashless policy.

The directive contained in an internal memo issued on 3 February 2026 was signed by FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Olubunmi Kuku, and circulated to all directorates at the authority’s headquarters.

New Telegraph reports that the directive followed the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for government agencies to discontinue cash transactions.

Departments were also told to inform partners, vendors, and service users of the transition so they can adjust their payment methods accordingly.

FAAN cautioned that violations of the new rule will result in strict sanctions, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance. Although the memo did not specify the penalties, it stressed that enforcement would be rigorous once the policy takes effect.

The memo read, “Further to the approval on cessation of cash collections/transactions by the FEC, it has become expedient that FAAN complies strictly with the policy of cashless economy by conducting all its financial and business transactions through a cashless system, all cash collections or transactions in the conduct of FAAN’s official businesses MUST STOP with effect from February 29, 2026.”

“Accordingly, directive is hereby given that all cash collections or transactions in the conduct of FAAN’s official businesses MUST STOP with effect from February 29, 2026.

“In addition, all Directors are requested to immediately take necessary steps to ensure full compliance with this directive. Alternative approved payment channels should be fully adopted, and no cash transactions should be accepted beyond the stated deadline, failure will attract stiff penalties.”