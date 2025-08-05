FAAN, Firm Sign Strategic Pact On Human Capital Development

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reached a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to deliver on the six-point agenda of the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku. In a landmark move toward global training excellence, the FAAN Training School has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ATOM Training Services, a world-class aviation training institute based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The agreement marks a major step forward in enhancing the capacity and competence of FAAN personnel, particularly in safety-critical operations. The initiative, which began earlier this year, followed a series of strategic engagements and planning sessions between the two organisations.

On July 22, 2025, the MoU was officially signed in Dubai between FAAN and ATOM. The FAAN delegation was led by Dr. Luqman Emiola Olatunbosun, FAAN’s Director of Human Resources and Administration, and Abdulla Almemari, the General & Accountable Manager at ATOM, who represented his institute. Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, in a statement, said during the visit, the FAAN team toured the ATOM facility and engaged in detailed discussions with ATOM’s management team, culminating in the successful signing of the MoU.

FAAN stands to gain significantly from its collaboration with ATOM Aviation Training Services. With a proven track record in delivering ICAOcompliant, industry-specific training programs, ATOM offers tailored solutions that enhance the skills, compliance, and operational efficiency of aviation personnel. From air traffic management to emergency response, safety oversight, and regulatory compliance, FAAN’s workforce will benefit from globally benchmarked training that supports the Authority’s commitment to safe, secure, and efficient airport operations.

This partnership reflects FAAN’s proactive investment in capacity building and aviation excellence. Kuku underscored the importance of capacity building, stating: “Every institution is only as powerful as the human resources managing it. Therefore, we will prioritise the enhancement of institutional and human capacity. Working with national and international bodies, we will promote Nigeria’s image and strengthen the network of FAAN.”

Since assuming office on December 18, 2023, Kuku’s administration has facilitated training and certification for over 3,000 staff members, reaffirming her commitment to staff development, safety, and operational excellence. The FAAN-ATOM collaboration forms a key pillar of the Training Department’s strategic plan and is designed to align FAAN’s standards with global best practices. It also aims to elevate staff efficiency and foster organisational growth through internationally recognised professional training, solidifying FAAN’s relevance on the global aviation stage.