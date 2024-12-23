FAAN Deepens Aviation Sector Reportage, Trains Journalists

Share

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the training of aviation journalists was to help deepen understanding of the fast-paced aviation industry to help them report accurately.

Kuku, represented by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, at a one-day training of journalists and media team from her directorate which was in collaboration with the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS) to train aviation reporters on professionalism said education is one of the key factors that propel every leader to the next level.

“We have passengers at our airports every day, we are to give them good customer service. If we are to give them quality service, we need to have the right training and the right skills.

“You need to understand customer’s body language, customer’s eye contact, and you have to be emotionally intelligent as well,” she said.

Director at CIAPS and Professor of Strategy and Development, Prof. Anthony Kila said the media was pivotal to aviation industry growth.

The best way to make users aware of the sector according to him is to go through the media so that when consumers read articles, they become informed.

A former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, Dr Mike Omeri, commended Kuku for her vision and drive to reposition FAAN. Omeri said that training would position reporters to align with transitions at airports.

“How do you support this new direction? How do you support the authority in its vision and drive to reposition all the airports in Nigeria? “We have a big role to play in this new direction as reporters,” he said.

Chairman of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), Mr. Suleiman Idris said the lessons and experiences acquired would be very useful to aviation journalists and significantly help to improve reportage of events and happenings in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He said: “Training is a continuous phenomenon and it has been said that the day you stop learning is the day you start dying.

There is no doubt, therefore, that the volume of knowledge we will gather from this training will evidentially help us as aviation media practitioners and journalists to disseminate aviation information more professionally amidst technological advancements in the application of safety, security, economics and regulation of the sector.

“We are hopeful that the partnership between LAAC and CIAS will persist and grow into something bigger as we look forward to your organization, joining the league of sponsors of our annual LAAC Conference held in the last week of every July.”

