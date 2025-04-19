FAAN Closes Enugu Airport For Runway Repairs

Share

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for essential runway maintenance.

The airport will be shut from April 22 to May 6, 2025, to allow for emergency repairs on a critical section of the runway.

In a statement issued on Saturday, FAAN disclosed that a sudden and significant rupture had developed on the asphalt surface of the runway, necessitating urgent attention.

The closure, the authority said, aligns with Nigerian civil aviation regulations.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period,” the statement read.

FAAN appealed to all airport users and stakeholders for understanding and cooperation during the closure.

It also noted that all flights to Enugu will be diverted to nearby airports.

The authority apologised for the short notice and any inconvenience caused.

Ibom Air, in response to the development, also issued a statement suspending all flights to and from Enugu during the affected period.

“Our Customer Contact Centre will reach out to all passengers already booked on affected flights. In the meantime, passengers may explore alternative travel options via our desks at Lagos (LOS), Abuja (ABV), or Enugu (ENU) airports,” the airline stated.

Ibom Air expressed regret over the disruption and appreciated passengers’ understanding, reiterating that passenger safety remains its top priority.

“We look forward to resuming full operations in Enugu once the runway maintenance is completed,” the airline added.

