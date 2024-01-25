FAAN, CBN Relocation: Stop Threatening Tinubu, Okupe Warns Ndume

Former Director General of the Peter Obi 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, has ex- pressed concern over the response of Senator Ali Ndume on the relocation of some offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos by the Federal Government.

Okupe in an open letter called on Ndume to play politics with maturity. He said the Senator’s commendation on the issue is a threat to President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He said that Ndume’s threat against Tinubu over the relocation is unwarranted and demeaning of his status as a Distinguished Senator. Okupe said: “Your recent pronouncement on the above subject matter is provocative and unexpected of a politician of your pedigree and position in the Nigerian polity.

“You have been in politics for more than two de- cades; you are one of the highest ranking senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and you once contested and deservedly, the revered and exalted position of the Senate President. “Even if you disagreed and you are aware of the consensus of many northern politicians being against this move, it is reasonable to expect that you will treat this situation with much equanimity and maturity.

“Your threat against President Tinubu of political consequences because of this action of the Federal Government is unwarranted and demeaning of your status. “For instance, why should major military installations and institutions be domiciled in the North? Or the Nigerian Port Authority and the Nigerian Customs be located in Abuja? These are institutions that must be of necessity close to where the harbour is, but my dear Senator this is how we are as a people.”