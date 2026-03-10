FAAN Builds On Momentum For Cargo/ Freight Centre, Abuja’s Second Runway

Building on the strategic momentum from the first quarter of 2026, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved from dialogue to implementation.

The recent stakeholders meeting served as a launchpad for a multi-billion-naira infrastructure roadmap, specifically targeting the expansion of Nigeria’s air cargo capacity and the modernisation of its primary hubs.

Consequently, FAAN has officially unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art dedicated cargo facility designed to address the inefficiencies that have historically hindered air freight in Nigeria.

The agency convened a high-level stakeholder meeting today, at the AVSEC Training Centre, ITZ, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. FAAN Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, represented by the Director of Commercial and Business Development (DCBD), Ms Adebola Joy Agunbiade, alongside the Director of Human Resources and Administration (DHR&A), Dr Emiola Luqman, Director of Aviation Security Services (DASS), ACP Afegbai Albert Igbafe (Rtd), Director of Special Duties (DSD), Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director of Cargo Developments and Services (DCDS), Mr Olalekan Thomas, Director of Corporate Services (DCS), Engr. Jensen Asaba, Regional General Manager, North Central/Airport Manager (RGM/AM) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Comrade Danjuma Ahmadu, FCNA, FSI, General Managers and Heads of Departments.

The session addressed key concerns, including infrastructure, MRO activities, apron access control, home-based parking compliance, and cargo plans. Stakeholders, including the NCAA, NAMA, Police, Customs, airlines, Julius Berger, and others, participated actively, calling for FAAN’s continued support in protecting businesses and encouraging privatesector-led infrastructure such as aprons and taxiways.

Following the successful launch of the domestic cargo terminal in Lagos, FAAN is replicating the model in Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Jos. The new centres will prioritise temperature-controlled storage to support the export of perishables, a move aimed at capturing a larger share of the $12 billion regional logistics market.

The stakeholders’ meeting also provided updates on several legacy projects, including the 4.5km runway and its Category III Airfield Lighting (AFL), which has been rescoped to ensure completion by 2027.

In a significant shift toward localising technical services, FAAN has begun reviewing land requests for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, particularly for domestic carriers such as United Nigeria Airlines.

Kuku emphasised that these infrastructure plans are no longer mere window dressing but are tied to specific Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with private-sector partners.

By establishing a dedicated Directorate of Cargo Development Services (DCDS), FAAN is signalling that cargo is no longer a secondary concern to passenger traffic.