FAAN Bars Use Of Ghana Must Go Sack Over Damage To Conveyor Belts For Travellers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has prohibited the use of travel sacks, popularly known as Ghana Must Go for travellers using the country’s airports, particularly those travelling through the country’s international airports.

FAAN, in a circular entitled, ‘Re: Prohibition of Usage Of Ghana Must Go” signed by Manager, Airport Services, Henok Gizachew dated November 24 stated that the use of Ghana Must Go as a means of packing baggage has cost the airlines huge loss and also damaging the conveyor belt system.

He noted that passengers who wish to use Ghana Must Go to travel must have the same well package in carton or hardcover of rectangular size.

The use of the sack-like bag has been attributed to the breakdown of many of the country’s airports’ conveyor belt systems and one that has put enormous costs on the shoulders of the airport authority.

The popular Ghana Must Go sack which comes in different sizes is very popular among many Nigerian travelers because of its light weight and capacity to carry more loads.

Many a time, because of its light weight the sack rolls into the blades of the conveyor belts, thereby to abrupt stoppage of the system which in turn leads to the transfer of baggage by hands by loaders unto the bellies of the airplane.