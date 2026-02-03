FAAN Achieves Milestone With Elite Dual ISO Certifications

This is a significant milestone for the Nigerian aviation sector, as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially announced it has achieved dual ISO certifications, placing it among the global elite of airport management organisations.

The achievement follows a rigorous independent audit by MSECB, Canada, and represents the culmination of an Integrated ISO Policy initiative launched late last year by the Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku. This confirms that FAAN’s operational processes—ranging from passenger handling to security—meet international benchmarks for efficiency and customer-focused service.

This highlights a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices across all FAAN-managed airports. The certificates were presented to Kuku at the Authority’s Headquarters in Lagos, marking the culmination of months of dedicated effort, rigorous internal auditing, and organisational improvements.

Widely acclaimed for her focus on infrastructure modernisation, operational efficiency, and human capital development, culminating in the recent attainment of dual ISO certifications (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015).

In December 2025, she marked two years in office as MD/CE of FAAN, receiving accolades from staff, industry observers, and even critics. Much of the praise centres on her insistence on process discipline and international benchmarking, which has steered FAAN towards systems that prioritise consistency, transparency, and longterm sustainability.

Industry stakeholders note that the certifications crown a long and deliberate transformation within FAAN, anchored on the successful implementation of an Integrated Management System (IMS). This system harmonised operations, strengthened internal controls, and institutionalised a culture of continuous improvement across the Authority.

The result is an authority that has moved decisively beyond reactive management to proactive, standards-driven governance. Nigeria’s airports are viable hubs in an increasingly competitive global aviation market.