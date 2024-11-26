FAAC: Zulum Orders Cabinet To Rid Dependence, Work Towards Meat Export

Share

…Swears in 2 new commissioners

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umar Zulum, has directed his cabinet to work on shifting focus from reliance on federal allocations toward enhancing livestock production and exportation.

The governor gave the order on Tuesday after supervising the swearing-in of two commissioners into the state executive council.

Zulum noted that with proper investment in livestock, the state’s revenue generation capacity would be improved while gradually getting rid of the dependency on monthly federal allocation.

Governor Zulum said, “We must work hard and reduce our dependency on federal allocation. This is the time for us to start thinking out of the box and create wealth as soon as possible.”

“Let’s invest in projects that will bring money to the state; we can make a lot of money in livestock. We are not taking it lightly anymore. Let’s procure high-yield livestock and invest in milk production. The market is ready, and it doesn’t cost much for us to invest in milk production.”

“We will immediately start looking towards strategic investments in aquaculture; there is money in the fishing business; we have vast potential in agriculture; all we need is to invest wisely.”

He noted that with the rich pastoral heritage of the state, Borno can be a key player in the national and international beef markets.

“We can also invest in meat production, with the international wing taking off at our airport, we are close to Asian and Arab countries, so we can start exporting meat as soon as possible. We don’t need much to start but the commitment and political will,” Zulum said.

The governor also announced the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock with the state deputy governor, Umar Usman Karafur, as the supervising commissioner.

“I want to use this opportunity to announce the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock which should align its mission with that of the federal government,” Zulum said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has supervised the swearing-in of two new commissioners joining the state executive council.

The two commissioners, Alhaji Umar Lawan Dalorima and Architect Isa Ali Haladu, were appointed to replace the late commissioners of the Ministry of Finance, Ahmed Ali, and that of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement, Engr Ibrahim Idriss.

The Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zanna, administered the oath of office and allegiance.

Share

Please follow and like us: