FAAC Shares N2.1trn As Revenue To FG, States, LGs

The federation purse reached its zenith in the month of July, with the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) sharing N2.001 trillion, higher than June’s N1.818 trillion.

The revenue was shared among the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils as the July revenue was shared in August at the FAAC meeting held on Friday in Abuja.

The Federal Government’s fiscal-driven reforms introduced, which halted subsidy subsidy and floating of forex exchange, freed a hitherto subsidy retention. The reform freed more funds for all three tiers of government.

The N2.001 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1,282.872 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N640.610 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N37.601 billion, and Exchange Difference N39.745 billion.

According to the FAAC statement issued by the Director of Information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, put total gross revenue at N3,836.980 trillion available in the month of July 2025. Total deduction for the cost of collection was N152,681 billion, while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were N1,683.471 trillion.

Gross statutory revenue of N3,070.127 trillion was received for the month of July 2025. This was lower than the sum of N3,485.235 trillion received in the month of June 2025 by N415.108 billion.

Gross revenue of N687.940 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in July 2025. This was higher than the N678.165 billion available in the month of June 2025 by N9.775 billion.

Of the N2,000.828 trillion distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N735.081 billion, and the State Governments received a total sum of N660.349 billion.

The Local government Council received N485.039 billion, while the sum of N120.359 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting State as derivation revenue.

On the N1,282.872 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N613.805 billion and the State Governments received N311.330 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N240.023 billion, and the sum of N117.714 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

From the N640.610 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N96.092 billion, the State Governments received N320.305 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N224.214 billion.

A total sum of N5.640 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N37.601 billion, The State Governments received N18.801 billion and the Local Government Councils received N13.160 billion.

From the N39.745 billion Exchange Difference, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N19.544 billion and the State Governments received N9.913 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N7.643 billion, while the sum of N2.643 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

In July 2025, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalty, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Excise Duty increased significantly while Value Added Tax (VAT)and import Duty increased marginally. Companies’ Income Tax (CIT) and CET Levies recorded decreases.