FAAC Shares N1.681tn April 2025 Revenue To FG, States, LGs

Share

The sum of ₦1.681 trillion, representing the Federation Account revenue for April 2025, has been shared among the Federal Government, State Governments, and Local Government Councils.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Mallam Bawa Mokwa, following the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the total distributable revenue comprised ₦962.882 billion from statutory revenue, ₦598.077 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), ₦38.862 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and ₦81.407 billion from Exchange Difference.

The report indicated that a total gross revenue of ₦2.848 trillion was available in April 2025. From this amount, ₦101.051 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while ₦1.066 trillion was set aside for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.

Gross statutory revenue for the month was ₦2.084 trillion, which represents an increase of ₦365.595 billion compared to the ₦1.718 trillion received in March 2025. Gross revenue from VAT also increased slightly to ₦642.265 billion in April, up from ₦637.618 billion in the previous month.

Out of the total distributable revenue of ₦1.681 trillion, the Federal Government received ₦565.307 billion, while State Governments got ₦556.741 billion. The Local Government Councils received ₦406.627 billion, and oil-producing states received ₦152.553 billion as 13 percent derivation revenue.

From the statutory revenue of ₦962.882 billion, the Federal Government received ₦431.307 billion, State Governments received ₦218.765 billion, and Local Government Councils received ₦168.659 billion. The sum of ₦144.151 billion was also allocated to the oil-producing states as derivation revenue.

In terms of VAT revenue totaling ₦598.077 billion, the Federal Government received ₦89.712 billion, the States received ₦299.039 billion, and Local Government Councils received ₦209.327 billion.

From the EMTL revenue of ₦38.862 billion, the Federal Government received ₦5.829 billion, States received ₦19.431 billion, while Local Government Councils got ₦13.602 billion.

From the Exchange Difference of ₦81.407 billion, the Federal Government received ₦38.459 billion, the States received ₦19.507 billion, and the Local Governments received ₦15.039 billion. A further ₦8.402 billion was shared to oil-producing states as 13 percent derivation revenue.

The communiqué noted that Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalties, Electronic Money Transfer Levy, VAT, Excise Duty, Import Duty, and CET Levies all recorded significant increases in April 2025. However, Companies Income Tax (CIT) witnessed a considerable decline.

Share