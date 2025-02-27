FAAC Resolves Logjam As AGF Uploads February Salary

Share

The underlining lingering issues which led to the botching of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) last week have been resolved, with the February salary of civil servants currently being uploaded by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

Civil servants are assured by the Treasury House to access their salary with their banks any moment from now.

The Director of information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa broke the news to New Telegraph on phone conversation with this medium on FAAC updates.

” I can confirm to you that the underlying issues which led to FAAC postponement last week have been resolved. Salary has been uploaded, workers can reach out to their respective banks between today and tomorrow”, he said.

He told the New Telegraph to expect details on funds shared to FAAC beneficiaries on communique to be made available later in the evening.

FAAC session was cancelled mid way last week following fundamental issues . Firstly, was the unresolved logjam with respect to the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling ordering direct disbursement of the FAAC allocation due to the local government councils.

“The second was the failure of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to remit N13.763 trillion in revenue to the federation purse.

“The withheld sum, which NNPL is allegedly accused of, is a cumulation of FAAC revenue the oil firm is said to have defaulted in remittance over the years.

