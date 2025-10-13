FAAC: Improved Cashless Adoption Boosts Allocations By 95.88% To N255.12bn

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and Local Government Councils (LGCs)- amounted to N255.12 billion between January and August this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

The amount is 95.88 per cent, or N124.87 billion, higher than the N130.24 billion disbursed by the Committee to the three tiers of government as EMTL revenue in the corresponding period of 2024.

An analysis of communiqués of the nine FAAC meetings held this year indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N21.40 billion in January 2025; N35.17 billion in February; N26.01 billion in March, N40.48 billion in April, N28.82 billion in May, N30.38 billion in June, N39.17 billion in July and N33.69 billion in August.

Introduced by the Federal Government, via the Finance Act of 2020, as a way of generating more revenue by leveraging the accelerating growth in electronic funds transfer in the country, the EMTL is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 and above.

For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000. Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments and 35 per cent to the 774 local governments.

Thus, while announcing in the press release he issued at the end of the September 2025 meeting of the FAAC, that a total sum of N2.23 trillion was shared to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of August 2025 from a gross total of N3.64 trillion, the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, also provided details of disbursements to the three tiers of government from the EMTL.

He said: “Also, the sum of N33.685 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N4.851 billion, States got N16.169 billion, local government councils received N11. 318 billion, while N1.347 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.”

Further analysis of communiqués of the FAAC meetings and data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that the amount generated from EMTL as revenue has maintained an upward trend annually since implementation of the levy commenced in 2021.