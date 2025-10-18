FAAC: FG, States, LGS Shared N2.103trn In September

Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) approved the sum of N2.103 trillion for being September revenue in October for sharing to three tires of government.

The money which has been pooled from several sources is to be shared by the Federal Government, 36 states and the 774 local government councils across the country and that the approval for the disbursement was confirmed on Friday in Abuja during FAAC meeting.

A breakdown of the N2.103 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.239 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N812.593 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N51.684 billion.

A statement issued by Director of information in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mallam Bawa Mokwa indicated that total gross revenue of N3.054 trillion was available in the month of September 2025 and that a total deduction for cost of collection was N116.149 billion while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings was N835.005 billion.

According to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the gross statutory revenue of N2.128 trillion was received for the month of September 2025, lower than the sum of N2.838 trillion received in the month of August 2025 by N710.134 billion.

Gross revenue of N872.630 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in September 2025, higher than the N722.619 billion available in the month of August 2025 by N150.011 billion. The communiqué further stated that from the N2.103 trillion total distributable revenue, Federal Government received total sum of N711.314 billion and the 36 state governments received total sum of N727.170 billion.

The 774 local government councils received N529.954 billion, while the sum of N134.956 billion, being 13 per cent of mineral revenue was shared to the benefiting state as derivation revenue. On the N1.239 trillion distributable statutory revenue the communiqué, stated that the Federal Government received N581.672 billion and the state governments received N295.032 billion.