FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N2.103trn September Revenue

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has approved the sum of N2.103 trillion as September revenue for sharing to the three tiers of governments, the Federal Government, States and the Local Government Councils.

The approval was confirmed on Friday, October 17, in Abuja during the FAAC meeting.

The N2.103 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.239 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N812.593 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N51.684 billion.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, indicated that the total gross revenue of N3.054 trillion was available in the month of September 2025.

The total deduction for cost of collection was N116.149 billion, while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were N835.005 billion.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N2.128 trillion was received for the month of September 2025. This was lower than the sum of N2.838 trillion received in the month of August 2025 by N710.134 billion.

Gross revenue of N872.630 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in September 2025. This was higher than the N722.619 billion available in the month of August 2025 by N150.011 billion.

The communiqué stated that from the N2.103 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N711.314 billion and the State Governments received a total sum of N727.170 billion.

The Local government Council received N529.954 billion, while the sum of N134.956 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting State as derivation revenue.

On the N1.239 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N581.672 billion and the State Governments received N295.032 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N227.457 billion, and the sum of N134.956 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

From the N812.593 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N121.889 billion, the State Governments received N406.297 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N284.408 billion.

A total sum of N7.753 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N51.684 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the State Governments received N25.842 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N18.089 billion.

In September 2025, Import Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT) and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) increased significantly while Companies Income Tax (CIT) and CET Levies decreased considerably. Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) increased marginally, while Oil and Gas Royalty and Excise Duty recorded marginal decreases.