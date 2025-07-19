FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N1.818tn June Revenue

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N1.818 trillion as June 2025 revenue to the federal, state, and local governments.

The revenue was disbursed at the July 2025 FAAC meeting held over the weekend in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

The N1.818 trillion total distributable revenue consisted of N1.018 trillion from statutory revenue, N631.507 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), N29.165 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), N38.849 billion from exchange difference, and N100 billion as augmentation from non-mineral revenue.

A communiqué issued by FAAC indicated that total gross revenue available in June stood at N4.232 trillion. Deductions for the cost of collection amounted to N162.786 billion, while transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings totalled N2.251 trillion.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue for the month was N3.485 trillion, which was N1.390 trillion higher than the N2.094 trillion recorded in May 2025. However, VAT revenue for June dropped to N678.165 billion from N742.820 billion in May, a decrease of N64.655 billion.

Out of the N1.818 trillion distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N645.383 billion, the states got N607.417 billion, and the local government councils received N444.853 billion. States also shared N120.759 billion as 13 percent mineral revenue derivation.

From the N1.018 trillion statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N474.455 billion, states received N240.650 billion, local governments got N185.531 billion, while N118.256 billion was allocated to oil-producing states as derivation.

From the VAT pool of N631.507 billion, the Federal Government received N94.726 billion, states got N315.754 billion, and local governments received N221.027 billion.

For the N29.165 billion EMTL revenue, the Federal Government got N4.375 billion, states received N14.582 billion, and local governments received N10.208 billion.

On the N38.849 billion exchange difference revenue, the Federal Government received N19.147 billion, states got N9.712 billion, local governments received N7.487 billion, and N2.503 billion was allocated as derivation.

From the N100 billion augmentation, the Federal Government received N52.680 billion, states got N26.720 billion, and local governments received N20.600 billion.

The communiqué also noted that in June 2025, revenue from Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), and EMTL recorded significant increases, while collections from Oil and Gas Royalties, VAT, Import Duty, Excise Duty, and CET Levies declined considerably.