FAAC: FG, States, LGAs Shared N1.96trn In December

…VAT increased by N350bn

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) approved N1.969 trillion, being the December 2025 revenue for sharing among the three tiers of government. The revenue was shared at the January 2026 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

The N1.969 trillion total distributable revenues comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.084 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N846.507 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N38.110 billion.

The statement indicated that total gross revenue of N2.585 trillion was available in the month of December 2025. The total deduction for the cost of the collection wasN104.697 billion while total transfers, refunds and savings were N511.585 billion.

The gross statutory revenue of N1.631 trillion was received for the month of December 2025. This was lower than the sum of N1.736 trillion received in the month of November 2025 by N105.202 billion. Gross revenue of N913.957 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in December 2025.

This was higher than the N563.042 billion available in the month of November 2025 by N350.915 billion. From the N1.969 trillion total distributable revenues, the Federal Government received N653.500 billion and state governments received N706.469 billion.

Local government councils received N513.272 billion, while the sum of N96.083 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting states as derivation revenue. Of the N1.084 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N520.807 billion while state governments received N264.160 billion.

From the N846.507 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N126.976 billion, state governments received N423.254 billion and local government councils received N296.277 billion. A total sum of N5.717 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N38.110 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), state governments received N19.055 billion and the local government councils received N13.338 billion.