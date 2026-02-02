FAAC: Electronic Money Transfer Levy Up 106% To N440.32bn In 2025

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and local government councils (LGCs)- rose by 106.20 per cent, or N226.78 billion, to N440.32 billion in 2025 from N213.54 billion in the previous year, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of disbursements by FAAC for last year indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N21.40 billion in January 2025; N35.17 billion in February; N26.01 billion in March, N40.48 billion in April, N28.82 billion in May, N30.38 billion in June, N39.17 billion in July, N33.69 billion in August, N53.84 billion in September, N49.87 billion in October, N43.40 billion in November and N38.1 billion in December. Introduced by the Federal Government, via the Finance Act of 2020, as a way of generating more revenue by leveraging the accelerating growth in

electronic funds transfer in the country, the EMTL, which came into effect in January 2021, was designed as a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 and above. For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy was charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also, under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy was shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 per cent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments and 35 per cent to the 774 local governments.

However, the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, announced, in December, that under the country’s 2025 Tax Reform Acts, state governments will, from 2026, retain 100 per cent of collections from the EMTL which, as from next month will be referred to as Stamp Duty.

He also disclosed that the new tax reforms would significantly increase states’ allocations from the Value Added Tax (VAT) pool beginning next year, as one-third of what previously accrued to the federal government would now go to the states.

“From 2026, states will no longer share the Electronic Money Transfer Levy with the federal and local governments, it will belong entirely to them. In addition, state government bonds will be exempted from tax, helping to lower borrowing costs.

There are also other measures to help states build capacity and close existing tax gaps. “So, we have more reasons to be optimistic about sub-national governments, but perhaps even more reasons to demand better performance,” he said.

Analysts note that under the New Tax Act (NTA), Stamp Duty, which has been expanded to include duties payable on chargeable instruments, including tax stamps, electronic tagging, electronic receipts and certificate issuance, will be debited from only the account of the sender of a transaction, rather than the current practice where the beneficiary’s account is also debited.

According to official data, EMTL revenue generated by the former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)-now known as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) under the new tax laws- has maintained an upward trend since implementation of the levy commenced in 2021. Specifically, it stood at N114 billion in 2021, N125.67 billion in 2022, N181.21 billion in 2023 and N213 billion in 2024.