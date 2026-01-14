…Oil-Producing States Get N424bn

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed that a total of N6 trillion was distributed among the Federal, State, and Local Governments in the third quarter of 2025 by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

According to NEITI’s Quarterly Review for Q3 2025, the amount shared represented a 55.6 per cent increase year-on-year compared with the same period in 2024.

The report also highlighted that allocations have more than doubled within the last two years, reflecting a significant rise in revenue available for distribution.

NEITI further revealed that cumulative disbursements by the FAAC between September and November 2025 amounted to N9.62 trillion, reinforcing the scale of the revenue surge recorded during the quarter.

Reacting to the development, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori called on governors nationwide to prioritise the welfare of their citizens, pointing out that states are now benefiting from increased inflows from the federation account.

The N6 trillion shared during the quarter also covered 13 per cent derivation payments to oil-producing states, underscoring the continued importance of oil revenues in bolstering the Federation Account.

A further analysis of the disbursement indicated that the Federal Government received N2.19 trillion, while state governments were allocated N1.97 trillion and local governments received N1.45 trillion, pointing to higher statutory allocations across the three tiers of government.

Speaking at the inauguration of the N39.3 billion Otovwodo flyover project in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dismissed claims of inadequate funds, stressing that states now have enough financial capacity to execute meaningful development projects.

NEITI’s assessment showed that statutory revenue made up 62 per cent of the total amount shared, with Value Added Tax (VAT) contributing 34 per cent.

Contributions from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and augmentations from non-oil excess revenue stood at two per cent each, highlighting the dominant role of oil proceeds and tax revenues in the Federation Account.

Allocations to the 36 states, sourced from statutory revenue, VAT, EMTL and the Ecological Fund, were further boosted by an additional N100 billion augmentation from the non-oil excess revenue account.

State-by-state figures revealed significant variations in the amounts received, with Lagos State emerging as the top beneficiary at N179.3 billion for the quarter, equivalent to an average monthly allocation of N59.76 billion. Kano State followed with N79.2 billion, while Rivers State received N78.8 billion.

At the lower end of the scale, Nasarawa State was allocated N42.5 billion, Ebonyi State received N42.9 billion, and Ekiti State got N43 billion. NEITI observed that the difference between the highest and lowest state allocations amounted to N136.8 billion during the quarter.

Among oil-producing states, Delta State recorded the largest gross allocation at N180.68 billion, with Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers also ranking among the major recipients of derivation funds. In total, oil-producing states received approximately N424 billion within the period.

On debt servicing, NEITI reported that deductions made from states’ allocations to meet loan repayments and other obligations amounted to N225.89 billion, marking a 6.5 per cent reduction compared with the previous quarter.

The report showed that the average debt service ratio across states was 9.4 per cent, with over two-thirds of the states posting ratios below 10 per cent—an indication of improving debt sustainability at the subnational level.

However, despite the unprecedented revenue inflows, NEITI cautioned that fiscal pressures could intensify in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The agency attributed the risk to weaker average oil prices and a drop in crude oil production, which fell from 1.64 million barrels per day in Q3 to 1.59 million barrels per day in the first month of Q4.