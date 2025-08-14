FAAC Allocations: Governors Under Watch Over Sustained Poverty, Decay

With over N11 trillion disbursed from the federation purse by FAAC to three tiers of governments, poverty is still on a steady rise at the grassroots, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The Federal Government’s fiscal policy reform, which came into effect on the assumption of the current administration on May 29, 2023, is a purpose-driven reform. It’s meant to improve the economic well-being of Nigerians across the strata. The reform is anchored on a tripod.

The first two—the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of forex exchange—took off immediately. The third leg—the tax reform policy having been completed—was recently signed into law by the president and is backed by an act ready for implementation in January 2026. The three policies—subsidy removal, floating of forex exchange, and the soonto-be-rolled-out new tax regime (January 2026)—are tailored-driven reforms.

They are designed to stimulate growth, control inflation, and enthrone efficiency in public spending, which ultimately translates to a better improved citizens’ welfare. Prior to halting the fuel subsidy policy on May 29, 2023, it had become a tunnel for siphoning funds by a ‘tiny group of cabals,’ while the overall benefits eluded the masses.

Every previous administration mulled the idea of a halt. None could implement it even when records showed it had become ruinous to the economy. For instance, records indicated expenditure on fuel subsidy was projected to reach N5.4 trillion by the end of 2024. It was N3.6 trillion in 2023 and N2.0 trillion naira in 2022.

Similarly, the floating of foreign exchange, a crucial monetary policy reform, ended the culture of propping up the value of the naira with constant intervention. Forex exchange floating stabilizes the value of the naira and ends the culture of price arbitrage.

Bigger FAAC allocation

A break from fuel subsidy retention and the floating of foreign exchange freed up more funds into the federation coffers. Records and compilations from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) revealed an unprecedented rise disbursement to three tiers of governments.

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils received cumulatively N15.26 trillion in 2024. The disbursements represent a historic high in revenue distribution and a 43 per cent increase compared to previous years.

A report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) attributed the surge in revenue disbursements to sustained fiscal reform policies of the Federal Government, especially the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign adjustment exchange rate policies, which continued to positively impact oil revenue remittances.

Of the N15.26 trillion shared by FAAC (13% derivation inclusive), the Federal Government got N4.95 trillion, state governments got N5.81 trillion, and local government councils received N3.77 trillion. The NEITI FAAC quarterly review showed that distribution to state governments in 2024 recorded the largest percentage increase of 62 per cent from N3.58 trillion in 2023, followed by local government councils with a 47 per cent increase, while the Federal Government’s share rose by 24 per cent from N3.99 trillion in 2023 to N4.95 trillion in 2024.

In addition, the report showed that total FAAC allocations increased by 66.2 per cent from N9.18 trillion in 2022 to N10.9 trillion in 2023 and N15.26 trillion in 2024, with the most significant growth occurring between 2023 and 2024.

Similarly, the first six months of 2025 showed a similar pattern. In the first six months of 2025, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed a total of N10.643 trillion to the federal, state, and local governments. According to the disbursement breakdown, FAAC disbursed N1.7 trillion in January 2025, N1.681 trillion in February, and N1.578 trillion in March. April 2025- N1.681 trillion, May N1.659 trillion and N1.818 trillion disbursed in June 2025.

LGs in bondage

An independent tier of government by creation of the Nigeria Constitution, the local government council is the last tier in layers of government. The local government is structured for catering and providing governance for people at the third layer of society, the grass roots. The Constitution confers administrative and financial autonomy to the local government councils in Nigeria.

However, over the years, since the advent of the subsisting democratic journey (1999), state governors have had unrestrained interference in the allocation due to local government councils from FAAC. The battle to free local government councils’ finances from state governors’ grip was legally fought in the court. It progressed from a high court to the supreme court.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court last year in July granted financial autonomy to the councils. The Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for state governors to withhold their allocated funds or dissolve their councils. The landmark ruling is to ensure that local governments can directly receive their allocations from the federation account, manage their finances, and execute local development projects. The decision also invalidates the use of caretaker committees and sole administrators in local government adminis

Until local government funds is weaned from the grip of state governors and financial autonomy fully restored councils across the country, there might not be true development or poverty reduction at the grassroots

tration. Rather than comply, state governors deployed various arm-twisting tactics that botched effective implementation of the Supreme Court judgement. Between July 2024 and July 2025, a year after the Supreme Court judgement, the FAAC disbursement allocation due to 774 local government councils in Nigeria stood at N 4.603 trillion. These funds were not spent at the discretion of elected chairmen of local government councils.

They’re spent on governors’ discretion. Speaking in the non-implementation of the Supreme Court judgement recently, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the government was working towards the full implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy.

He said structural issues remain a key obstacle to direct fund transfers. Edun spoke in Abuja at the Agora Policy Conversation. He said that while the government recognizes and upholds the landmark ruling affirming the financial independence of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, translating policy into practice required significant institutional adjustments.

According to him, the Supreme Court had made two key pronouncements—first, that only democratically elected local governments should receive allocations from the Federation Account; and second, that such allocations must be paid directly to them. While the first directive has been enforced—with unelected councils excluded from receiving funds—the second is still being processed.

He said: “Direct transfers to local governments are a work in progress. It is not as simple as flicking a switch.” “There are embedded structures, such as those for primary healthcare and basic education, that currently operate under state supervision, and these require reconfiguration before direct funding can happen effectively,” he added. He said the ongoing challenge was in modifying these legacy arrangements without disrupting vital services.

“You need a serious tinkering of the existing funding architecture to allow local governments to receive and manage allocations directly,” he said. The minister emphasized that the Federal Government was committed to upholding the rule of law and would fully implement the Supreme Court ruling.

In a democracy, the rule of law is paramount. The Supreme Court has ruled. It is the duty and obligation of the Federal Government to implement it. He emphasized the strategic role of local governments in driving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that meaningful grassroots development could only occur if councils were empowered to manage their own resources.

“To lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, we must start from the grassroots. Local governments must be engines of development,” Edun said. “Autonomy isn’t just a legal issue; it’s a development necessity,” he said. Edun also revealed that the government was pursuing multiple initiatives to strengthen local governance structures.

“These include a national nutrition program across all 774 local government areas and the Local Government Connectivity Project to improve digital access. According to him, better connectivity would enhance access to markets, education, and healthcare services—ultimately supporting inclusive growth,” said the minister.

Call to action

Notwithstanding the sustained rise in FAAC disbursement month on month, effective from the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the forex exchange, which freed more funds for disbursement across federation tiers, poverty and poor living conditions are at a steady peak.

On a daily basis, cries of poverty and worsening living conditions grace news headlines. While so much has been released by FAAC to states, and by extension to the local government, the feedback isn’t commensurate with the bumper FAAC allocation disbursement to states. Moved by an escalated complaint of poverty and deprivation coming from the grass roots, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu challenged state governors on development at the grass roots.

Addressing the 36 state governors, a sober Tinubu said Nigerians were complaining bitterly of lack of development at the grassroots level. He spoke during the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Banquet Hall of the State House. He stressed the need for increased community engagement and greater responsiveness to citizens’ concerns.

Looking at the 23 APC governors present at the meeting in the face, President Tinubu declared: “Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots.” “To you, the governors, you must wet the grass more and deliver progressive change to Nigerians. May God bless our democracy and grant us more fertile lands.”

The President further said: “To those working with me to achieve food sovereignty for our country, we will continue to work hard for you, Nigerians, and to listen to everyone to achieve the national goals.” President Tinubu acknowledged economic challenges but affirmed that progress has been made under his administration.

He cited the record N14.9 trillion in revenue collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service in the first six months of the year, a 43 percent increase from the amount collected in 2024. “It is not easy to navigate the stormy waters of economic instability. Now, the economy is stabilized— there is no fear for the country except for continued upward movement and sustained growth. I can assure you,” he stated.

Last line

