FAAC Allocation: Money Transfer Levy Up 93.2% To N221.4bn

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and local government counciks (LGCs)-amounted to N221.43 billion in the first seven months of this year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is 93.21 per cent, or N106.83 billion, higher than the N114.60 billion disbursed by the Committee to the three tiers of government as EMTL revenue in the corresponding period of 2024.

An analysis of communiqués of the eight FAAC meetings held this year indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N21.40 billion in January 2025; N35.17 billion in February; N26.01 billion in March, N40.48 billion in April, N28.82 billion in May, N30.38 billion in June and N39.17 billion in July.

The EMTL is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on tronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 and above, which was introduced by the Federal Government, via the Finance Act of 2020, as a way of generating more revenue by tapping into the accelerating growth in electronic funds transfer in the country.

For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000.

Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 percent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments and 35 percent to the 774 local governments.

For instance, while announcing in the press release he issued at the end of the August 2025 meeting of the FAAC, held last week, that a total sum of N2.001 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of July 2025 from a gross total of N3.84 trillion, the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, also provided details of disbursements to the three tiers of government from the EMTL.

He stated: “The sum of N39.168 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N5.640 billion, States got N18.801 billion, Local Government Councils received N13.160 billion, while N1.567 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.”