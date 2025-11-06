FAAC Allocation: LCCI Urges States To Prioritise Infrastructure

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has tasked the subnationals to take more responsibilities in catering to the infrastructural needs in their states rather than wait for the Federal Government.

The President/Chairman of Council, LCCI, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the FAAC disbursement increased by 11.2 per cent to N2.23 trillion in August from N2.00 trillion in July 2025.

According to him, the revenue, the highest ever allocation to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients, marks the second consecutive month that FAAC disbursements have crossed the N2 trillion mark in 2025.

He explained that the Federation Account Allocation Committee shared a total of N2.103 trillion in revenue among the federal, state and local governments for September 2025, reflecting one of the highest monthly disbursements so far this year.

The LCCI President stated that the total distributable revenue comprised N1.239 trillion from statutory allocations, N812.59 billion from Value Added Tax, and N51.68 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy.

Idahosa explained that “we call on the subnational to take more responsibilities in catering to the infrastructural needs in their states rather than wait for the Federal Government.

“We believe that the higher FAAC allocations will provide more fiscal space for federal, state, and local governments to meet recurrent and capital obligations such as salaries, pensions, and infrastructure projects.

“Also, the increased disbursement is expected to reduce government borrowing and increase investment in infrastructure and human capital thereby enhancing the economy’s productivity. “As a result, we urge government at all levels to prioritize capital expenditure and avoid expanding recurrent costs.”