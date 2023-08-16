FAAC Allocation: Analysts task state govts on self-sufficiency

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have charged state governments in the country to take measures to attain self-sufficiency as their “heavy dependence on Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation is not tenable in the long run.”

The analysts stated this in the latest “Coronation Economic Note,” which focused on the July communiqué issued by the FAAC. They noted that the latest gross monthly distribution by the FAAC to the three tiers of government and public agencies amounted to N907.05 billion in July ’23 (from June revenue), of which the Federal Government received N348.6 billion, state governments collectively received N295.9 billion while local government councils received N218.06 billion. The analysts also pointed out that oil-producing states received N47.5 billion, representing a 13 per cent derivation for mineral revenue. However, they said that while there was a boost in revenue in the period under review due to the exchange rate differential “largely attributed to the fx liberalisation by the CBN which took effect in June ’23,” the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) remained unchanged at $473,754, pointing towards a decline of 98 per cent when compared with $35.4 million recorded in June ’22.

The Coronation Merchant Bank analysts thus recommended that “state governments should continue to prioritise areas of competitive advantage such as agriculture, and solid minerals, among others in a bid to attain self-sufficiency, as the heavy dependence on FAAC allocation is not tenable in the long run. Furthermore, improving internally generated revenue will assist states to pursue critical capital projects and social welfare programs for indigenes.” According to the 2020 Annual States Viability Index (ASVI) by the Economic Confidential, only five states are considered viable without FAAC allocation. The states considered viable by volume of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) include Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Oyo and Anambra. Eight states were categorised as insolvent because their IGR in 2020 were far below 10 per cent of their receipts from the FAAC in the same year.