FAAC: AGF To Publish Details Of FAAC Sharing, Assures Prompt Release Of Funds

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has assured three tires of governments, the Federal Government, States, Local Councils and MDAs of prompt and continuous release of funds to ensure the sustenance of development.

In addition, OAGF pledged to keep Nigerians abreast of the amount being shared to three tires of governments on a monthly basis, including 13 derivations due to oil-producing states.

Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein gave the assurance while noting that her office will publish periodically, facts and figures about FAAC sharing.

To this end, Madein reaffirmed her commitment to upholding and promoting the ideals of prudence, transparency and accountability in government financial transactions.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Director (press) Mallam Bawa Mokwa, AGF said she will take requisite steps to permanently resolve observed and potential threats to the efficient and continuous implementation of all the financial management reforms initiative of the Federal Government.

Madein explained that since the assumption of office, she has undertaken an in-depth review of the financial reforms and will leverage the outcome of the review to inject new ideas and strategies into the projects so that the gains so far recorded will be sustained.

“Recently, the OAGF had meticulous engagements with IPPIS Service providers, I can assure you that there has been great improvement in the operations of the payment platform. The review of other financial management policies is underway. The objective is to give the necessary revitalization to these policies to make them function optimally”, she explained.

She said the OAGF will sustain the practice of publishing the details of FAAC revenue distribution to the three tiers of government.

She noted that publication of the revenue distribution will keep Nigerians abreast with the revenue generation and distribution effort of the Federal Government and also help them balance government performance with revenue inflows at all levels.

“A government can only thrive if the citizens are carried along in the management of public funds. Nigerians need to be aware of the inflows and expenditures. With this, they can compare revenue collected with the developments on grounds to ascertain whether the government is performing or not”, she opined.

She revealed that the 2022 revenue distribution figures were ready for publication, adding that this will be followed by the publication of the details of the revenue distribution so far made in 2023.

She explained that the seeming delay in publishing the 2022 figures was due to a number of factors including the overriding determination to institute appropriate and permanent mechanisms that will guarantee continuous publication of the revenue distribution.

The AGF who acknowledged and appreciated the high level of interest shown by Nigerians in the revenue generation and distribution effort of the Government, assured that effort is in top gear to ensure that the revenue distribution figures are published monthly.

On revenue generation, the AGF said of recent there has been a recent remarkable increase in government revenue and expressed optimism that the trend will be sustained.