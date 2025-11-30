FAAC: 36 States, FCT Earn N8.943trn In 10 Months

The 36 states and Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) collected, cumulatively the sum total of N8.943 trillion in the last 10 months ( January to October,2025) as revenue from Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) rises steadily month after month.

The last three months of FAAC allocation sharing are as follows : August: N2.25 trillion, September FAAC: N2.103 trillion and October N2.094 trillion totalling N6.447 trillion. The total FAAC allocation to states in August was N347.168 billion, N727.170 billion in September and N689.120billion shared in October 2025.

The total amount collected by states and FCT was N7.18 trillion which equates seven months ( January and July 2025). The phase out of the fuel subsidy and liberalisation of the forex regime by the Federal Government effective from May 2023, freed more funds for onward sharing to the three tiers of governments by FAAC.

Notwithstanding the increase in revenue collection, states are facing poor infrastructure development and insecurity challenges. Most Nigerians believe development across states and the local governments do not reflect humongous revenue going to states from the Federation Allocation and Fiscal Committee ( FAAC).

The current formula gives the Federal Government 52.68 per cent of shared revenue, 36 states 26.72 per cent, and the 774 local government areas in the country share 20.60 per cent every month. 13 per cent is paid to oil-producing states as derivation. The October 2025 revenue was shared by FAAC last week.

The revenue inflows into the federation purse increased in the month of October by N36.832 billion, thus upping total revenue available for sharing to three tires of governments in October 2025 to N2.094 trillion.

The N2.094 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.376 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N670.303 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N47.870 billion, a statement issued by Director of information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, affirmed. The FAAC statement put total gross revenue available in October 2025 at N2.934 trillion .

The total deduction for the cost of the collection was N115.278 billion while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings was N724.603 billion.

Gross statutory revenue of N2.164 trillion was received in the month under review. This was higher than the sum of N2.128 trillion received in the month of September 2025 by N36.832 billion.

Gross revenue of N719.827 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in October 2025. This was lower than the N872.630 billion available in the month of September 2025 by N152.803 billion.

Of the N2.094 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N758.405 billion and the State Governments received a total sum of N689.120 billion.

The Local government Council received N505.803 billion, while the sum of N141.359 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue. Efforts are currently ongoing to come up with a new revenue formula by the Revenue Allocation Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission(RMFAC).

In 2022, the leadership of RMAFC headed by Engr. Elias Mbam, presented a report of the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula to the immediate past president, the late Muhammadu Buhari, after the commission failed to meet the 2021 deadline.

The new formula gives states a higher revenue percentage. It proposes 45.17% for FG, 29.79% for states, and 21.04% for LGAs. The late president couldn’t submit it to the National Assembly before hand over of reign of power to the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.