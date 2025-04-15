FAA: Company Whose Chopper Crashed, Killing 6, Shuts Operations Immediately

Share

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Sunday that the helicopter tour company whose sightseeing chopper broke apart in flight and crashed in New York, killing the pilot and a family of five visitors from Spain, is shutting down operations immediately.

The FAA, in a statement posted on X, also said it would launch an immediate review of New York Helicopter Tours’ operating license and safety record.

The move came hours after New York Sen. Chuck Schumer had called on federal authorities to revoke the operating permits of New York Helicopter Tours, reports The Associated Press

