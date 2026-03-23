New Telegraph

March 24, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FA Probes Awoniyi’s…

FA Probes Awoniyi’s ‘God Is Greatest’ Celebrations

Nigeria and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi may face disciplinary action from the English Football Association (FA) after displaying a religious message after his goal against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Nigerian international came off the bench to score Forest’s third goal, marking only his second strike of the season, and removed his jersey to reveal a shirt reading, “God is the greatest.”

The 28-year-old received an automatic yellow card for taking off his shirt; however, more sanctions could be imposed on him because of the message he displayed.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

While it is a personal expression of faith, the act may conflict with FA and Premier League rules.

“Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.

“For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, the national football association, or by FIFA,” the regulation reads.

Awoniyi’s situation is viewed as less serious despite the possible scrutiny because the message was religious rather than political. Instead of imposing a more severe punishment, officials may give a formal warning or a small fee.

The striker’s celebration came amid a dominant Forest performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Spurs under increasing relegation pressure.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Entries For 2026 Edition Of Bishop Okonkwo Essay Competition Commence
Read Next

Lenacapavir: New Bi-Annual HIV Jab Not Licence For Unprotected Sex – FG