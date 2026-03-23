The 28-year-old received an automatic yellow card for taking off his shirt; however, more sanctions could be imposed on him because of the message he displayed.

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While it is a personal expression of faith, the act may conflict with FA and Premier League rules.

“Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.

“For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, the national football association, or by FIFA,” the regulation reads.

Awoniyi’s situation is viewed as less serious despite the possible scrutiny because the message was religious rather than political. Instead of imposing a more severe punishment, officials may give a formal warning or a small fee.

The striker’s celebration came amid a dominant Forest performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Spurs under increasing relegation pressure.