Share

An emergning financial institution, LOTUS Bank has teamed up with Inter Lagos FC to support grassroots football and community development.

This agreement highlights the bank’s commitment to helping sports grow and strengthening local football in a new deed of partnership.

Inter Lagos FC, known for its exciting style of play and strong connection with the community, has been making a name for itself in Nigerian football since joining the Nigeria National League in 2023.

With the support of LOTUS Bank, the club will receive important financial backing, helping it to grow and compete both in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking on the partnership, Kafilat Araoye, Managing Director and CEO of LOTUS Bank, emphasized its importance, saying:

“At LOTUS Bank, we are committed to fostering sustainable development through strategic partnerships that empower communities and drive long-term growth.

“Football, like most sports, is a powerful tool for youth engagement, economic opportunity, and social cohesion.

“Our collaboration with Inter Lagos aligns with our vision of supporting initiatives that create lasting impact, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they continue to inspire and uplift local communities and, more broadly, Nigerian football.”

Inter Lagos FC’s co-founder and CEO, Lanre Vigo, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the alignment between both brands:

“Inter Lagos has always been about community, development, and a bold vision for the future.

“This partnership with LOTUS Bank is a major milestone and a testament to our growth and ambition. It reflects confidence in what we’re building and our commitment to elevating football in Nigeria, both as a sport and a thriving industry.

“LOTUS Bank shares our passion for innovation and progress, and we’ve seen their dedication to sports development firsthand.

“Partnering with a forward-thinking financial institution strengthens our drive for excellence, and we’re excited to build something truly impactful together.”

The announcement comes at a historic moment for Inter Lagos FC, as the team recently clinched the Lagos State FA Cup title in a final against Ikorodu City FC.

After a goalless draw in regular time, Inter Lagos triumphed in a tense 5-4 penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Favour Bala emerging as the hero after scoring a decisive penalty and making crucial saves.

With this partnership, both LOTUS Bank and Inter Lagos FC aim to set new standards for corporate involvement in Nigerian football, reinforcing the belief that strategic investments in sports can drive broader community impact and economic growth.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

