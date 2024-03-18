FA Cup: Ten Hag Reacts To Man United Win Over Liverpool

The Machester United Manager, Erik ten Hag has praised his football team following its victory on Sunday night against Liverpool in a 4-3 win.

In the last seconds of extra time at Old Trafford, Red Devils forward Amad Diallo’s goal is to win one of the most memorable FA Cup matches in history.

Liverpool led into the 87th and 112th minutes of extra time, respectively, and was just minutes away from qualifying on both occasions. However, United produced two equalisers and an incredible victory.

Ten Hag told ITV: “The first 35 minutes I think are the best minutes from our season.

“We were really there, acting as a team. But then gaps in between the lines and you can’t allow this against Liverpool. Then they outplay you.

“And also after half-time, it continues.

“We had to change. We went into the risk, we went into one against one, and the players were wonderful the mentality, the attitude was so great.

“They had a strong belief to win this game. We went for it and we got it.”