The draw for the FA Cup semi-final was conducted on Sunday, March 30, following Aston Villa’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the third quarter-final clash.

Marcus Rashford, who recently joined Villa, opened his goal account for the club with a brace as Unai Emery’s side secured their place in the last four.

They will now face Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Crystal Palace booked their spot in the semi-finals on Saturday after hammering fellow Premier League side Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

In another quarter-final encounter, Nottingham Forest battled past Brighton via penalties after a goalless draw over 120 minutes.

Steve Cooper’s men now await the winner of the last quarter-final tie between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

The semi-final fixtures will take place at Wembley as the race for the prestigious FA Cup trophy heats up.

