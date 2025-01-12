Following Manchester United’s penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed the draw for the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup.
Sunday Telegraph reports that the Red Devils took the lead through Bruno Fernandes before Gabriel Magalhaes levelled for the hosts.
Although Diogo Dalot was sent off for United, they held on for penalties, where Kai Havertz was the only player to miss.
Following the outcome of the game, United will now take on Leicester City in the next round.
READ ALSO:
- Real Reason Man United Fire Ten Hag As Xavi Tops Replacement List
- BREAKING: Man United Sack Ten Hag
- West Ham Vs Man United: Premier League Issue Statement On VAR Controversy
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Leeds United vs Millwall/Dagenham and Redbridge
Brighton vs Chelsea
Preston/Charlton vs Wycombe
Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves
Mansfield/Wigan vs Fulham
Birmingham City vs Newcastle
Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool
Everton vs Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley
Leyton Orient/Derby vs Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace
Stoke City vs Cardiff