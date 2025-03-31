FA Cup: Man City Set Up Forest Semis Clash

Share

Manchester City kept their trophy hopes for this season alive by coming from behind at Bournemouth to set up an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Evanilson’s scrambled 21st-minute finish put the Cherries ahead at halftime and left City boss Pep Guardiola facing the prospect of ending a campaign empty-handed for the first time since 2016- 17, his debut season at the club.

Erling Haaland had a first-half penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga and wasted two other golden opportunities as City struggled for rhythm in the face of Bournemouth’s intensity.

But Guardiola worked his magic at the break by sending on Nico O’Reilly for Abdukodir Khusanov, and four minutes into the second half, the 20-yearold – operating at left-back – created the equaliser with a perfect cross for Haaland to turn in at the far post.

Another change, this time enforced, allowed City to go ahead after 63 minutes. O’Reilly played in Omar Marmoush, just on for the injured Haaland, and the Egypt attacker’s strike crept under Kepa who should have done better.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

