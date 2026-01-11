Non-league side Macclesfield produced one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history after knocking out defending champions Crystal Palace with a famous 2-1 victory.

Macclesfield, who are ranked 117 places below Premier League club Palace, showed no fear as they matched their more fancied opponents in every area of the game.

Despite the huge gap in league status, the hosts deserved their win with a disciplined and spirited performance. The home fans were sent into wild celebration in the first half when Paul Dawson powered in a brilliant header to give Macclesfield the lead.

The shock deepened after the break as Isaac Buckley-Ricketts reacted quickest in the box to poke home the second goal.

Palace tried to fight back and made things tense in stoppage time when Yeremy Pino curled in a free-kick to reduce the deficit. However, Macclesfield held on to secure a memorable victory that will be talked about for years.

Crystal Palace enjoyed most of the possession but struggled to create clear chances, continuing a run of poor form. The defeat was even more surprising considering Palace had stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup last May.

Elsewhere, Manchester City showed no mercy as they cruised into the fourth round with a 10-0 demolition of League One side Exeter City.

New signing Antoine Semenyo marked his debut with a goal and an assist after completing his £65m move from Bournemouth on Friday.

The forward was named in the starting line-up and made an instant impact in the second half. City manager Pep Guardiola, who watched from the stands while serving a one-match touchline ban, selected a strong team that proved far too powerful for their lower-league opponents.

Young defender Max Alleyne opened the scoring in the 12th minute, poking the ball over the line to set City on their way to a dominant and ruthless victory