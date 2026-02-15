A much-changed Manchester City survived a couple of big scares and an injury setback to see off League Two Salford City in the FA Cup and book their place in Monday’s fifth-round draw.

The seven-time winners, who put 10 past Exeter City in the third round, got off to a flying start on Saturday when Alfie Dorrington put past his own keeper inside six minutes.

However, the hosts – who made nine changes – struggled to build on their lead and lost defender Max Alleyne to injury in the 22nd minute.

Salford, thrashed 8-0 by City in the third round last season, regrouped after conceding early and twice went close to scoring before halftime.

Former Liverpool player Ben Woodburn forced a fine save from James Trafford before Brandon Cooper headed wide from a corner right at the end of the half.

Salford had further chances to score after the interval, with Dutch midfielder Kelly N’Mai firing into the chest of Trafford.

Guardiola, who was without Erling Haaland, sent on Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly to inject some energy into a lacklustre performance – and Guehi responded with his first goal for the club to put the tie to bed.

Meanwhile, Southampton beat Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round, knocking the 2021 champions out of the competition after scoring in the second half of extra time at St Mary’s.

Saints took the lead just before the break as Cyle Larin scored from the penalty spot, after Caleb Okoli fouled Sam Edozie, who showed quick feet in the box.

The Foxes equalised just after the break as Oliver Skipp produced an impressive overhead kick that snuck into the net at the near post.

But substitute Bree then headed Southampton into the lead in the second half of added time to send the Saints through to the next round.