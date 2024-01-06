FA CUP: GTI Seals Partnership Deal With NFF

Nigeria’s foremost investment banking firm, GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, have signed a strategic partnership deal with the Nigeria Football Federation to further enhance the efficient management of the FA Cup. The deal is expected to boost the commercial value of Nigeria’s oldest domestic club competition and ensure that it attracts the sponsorship of Corporate Nigeria and the Multinationals.

A peep into history reveals that the FA Cup was created in 1945 and currently, is the main football single-elimination tournament in Nigeria, contested by over 2,000 teams across the 774 local governments of the Federation and FCT. With the emergence of GTI into Nigeria’s football ecosystem in 2022 as strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), the financial institution’s commitment towards a total re-structuring of the elite league endeared the new partnership with the NFF.

In his remarks, the President of the NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, commended the GTI Group for what they have achieved with the NPFL and expects the partnership to impact positively on the development of the FA Cup.