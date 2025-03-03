FA Cup: Fulham To Face Palace After Beating Man Utd

Share

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals was conducted following Fulham’s dramatic victory over Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Marco Silva’s men needed penalties to see off the Red Devils, the current holders of the cup.

The match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes cancelling out Calvin Bassey’s opener.

Victor Lindelöf and Joshua Zirkzee then saw their spot-kicks saved by Bernd Leno.

Fulham will now host Crystal Palace for a place in the semi-finals.

In other quarter-final fixtures, Aston Villa will travel to Preston North End, while Bournemouth will host Manchester City in an all-Premier League clash.

Brighton will face the winner of the fifth-round tie between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich, which will be played on Monday night.

