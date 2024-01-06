FA Cup: Four Second-Half Goals Take Chelsea Past Preston

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round as four second-half goals took them past Championship side Preston at Stamford Bridge. Armando Broja opened the scoring with a superb glancing header from Malo Gusto’s left- wing cross just before the hour mark and Thiago Silva was left unmarked to head home from a corner eight minutes later.

A third goal in 11 minutes came when Raheem Sterling’s dipping free-kick from 20 yards out beat a helpless Freddie Woodman in the Preston goal. Enzo Fernandez added a fourth from close range late on following a check by the video assistant referee after he had initially been flagged offside.

The scoreline was harsh on Preston, who were lively in the first half and looked to attack Chelsea at every opportunity, but the hosts had the better chances. Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Matty Cash hit an 87th-minute winner against Middlesbrough to earn his side a first win in the FA Cup since 2016 at a vibrant Riverside Stadium.

Championship club Boro were close to earning a replay when Cash’s attempt from outside the box took a heavy deflection and beat Tom Glover.