FA Cup Final: Ten Hag Gives Slim Hope On Antony’s Fitness

Erik Ten Hag has refused to rule out the possibility of Antony Martial making a return to fitness to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup final.
The Manchester United winger exited against Chelsea last week after aggravating an old injury and was not expected to feature against Manchester City.
However, while the United boss warned fans not to expect to see the Brazilian, it can’t be completely discounted.
“It is unlikely that he will be fit,” Ten Hag told reporters. “There is still a chance but it’s a really small chance.
“He didn’t make the progress we hoped. So I’m saying there is still a chance but it’s unlikely that he’ll be available.”
Anthony Martial was also ruled out earlier this week with a hamstring issue, joining Lisandro Martínez, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek on the list of absentees for Wembley.