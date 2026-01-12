FA Cup: Brighton Sink Managerless Man United

Managerless Manchester United completed an unwanted cup double as former striker Danny Welbeck helped Brighton send them crashing out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford yesterday.

In front of his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson and with former team-mate Darren Fletcher in interim charge at his old club, Welbeck belted home Brighton’s second to send them into the fourth round.

It was the 35-year-old’s eighth goal against United and his sixth visiting the stadium he used to call home. The thunderous drive into the roof of Senne Lammens’ goal doubled a lead given to Brighton by Brajan Gruda’s first-half opener.

Benjamin Sesko’s header five minutes from time breathed life into the home side but 18-year-old home substitute Shea Lacey was sent off in the final minute and Brighton held on for their first ever FA Cup victory against the 13-time winners at the seventh attempt.

For United, this defeat followed up the embarrassing EFL Cup second-round exit at League Two Grimsby, meaning they had exited both domestic cup competitions at the earliest possible stage for the first time since 1981-82.

It also means Fletcher’s two-game stint as interim boss contributed a disappointing Premier League draw against Burnley and this home defeat to a campaign that is beginning to unravel.