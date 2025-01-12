FA Cup: Awoniyi stars in Forest’s win over Luton

Share

Super Eagles’ forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, was on the field for 74 minutes as Nottingham Forest beat managerless Luton in the FA Cup third round to extend their winning run in all competitions to seven matches. The striker was later replaced by Chris Wood, who has been impressive for the team this campaign.

Awoniyi, who scored in Forest’s 3-0 thumping of troubled Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday also missed an opportunity to make it two goals in two games after shooting straight at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Jota Silva’s pass.

Both teams had chances in a closely-fought first half, but the hosts struck five minutes before the interval when Ryan Yates sent a stooping header into the corner from Ramon Sosa’s delivery.

Forest remained a threat on the counter-attack and doubled their advantage in the 68th minute when Paraguay forward Sosa turned in Jota’s low cross for his second goal for the club – and first since September – after a summer move from Talleres.

Wantaway defender, Ola Aina was not listed for the game.

Meanwhile, Liverpool enjoyed a safe passage into the FA Cup fourth round with victory over Accrington Stanley at Anfield.

The Premier League leaders broke the League Two side’s stubborn first-half resistance when Diogo Jota converted Darwin Nunez’s square ball just before the half-hour mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled Liverpool’s lead to give the hosts breathing space at the interval.

Jayden Danns made it 3-0 on the rebound after Federico Chiesa’s shot was blocked by visiting goalkeeper Billy Crellin.

Half-time substitute Chiesa was a lively presence off the bench and the Italian completed the scoring with a low, long-range drive.

Chelsea also booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a 5-0 success over League Two outfit Morecambe at Stamford Bridge.

Both Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix netted braces, while Christopher Nkunku also registered on what was a comfortable afternoon for the Premier League outfit.

