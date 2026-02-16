FA Cup: Arsenal Thrash Wigan; Sunderland, Others Reach Fifth Round

Arsenal produced a ruthless display to thrash Wigan and book a place in the FA Cup fifth round, while Sunderland, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United also progressed.

The Premier League leaders scored four goals inside the opening 30 minutes to overwhelm the League One side and reach the fifth round. Arsenal went ahead in the 11th minute when Eberechi Eze split the defence with a precise pass for Noni Madueke, who finished calmly past Sam Tickle.

Seven minutes later, Eze turned provider again as Gabriel Martinelli fired into the corner to double the advantage. At The Kassam Stadium, Sunderland secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Oxford United to advance. Fulham also moved into the next round after coming from behind to defeat Stoke City at Craven Cottage.

Jun-Ho Bae had given Stoke the lead, but goals from Kevin and Harrison Reed turned the game around for Marco Silva’s side, ending their three-game losing streak. Wolverhampton Wanderers edged past Grimsby Town 1–0 in difficult conditions, with Santiago Bueno scoring the only goal of the encounter.

Leeds United completed the list of qualifiers after overcoming Birmingham City on penalties following a dramatic draw in regulation time.