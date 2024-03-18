FA Cup: Apologises For The Penalty Miss – Sterling

Raheem Sterling, a forward for Chelsea, has apologised to the Blues supporters for the penalty that was missed during their FA Cup victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

Even though Chelsea won 4-2 and advanced to the FA Cup semi-finals, Sterling’s subpar effort was not forgotten.

Jakub Stolarczyk stopped a poor attempt by Sterling after he asked Cole Palmer for a penalty kick.

READ ALSO:

The home crowd booed the former Manchester City and Liverpool player passionately as he missed further opportunities.

After the game, Sterling addressed the fans on social media and pledged to return stronger.

Sterling wrote on Instagram: “Wembley Bound. To all the Chelsea fans, apologies for the penalty miss.

“I’ll be back 10x times stronger to help the team win and continue to keep fighting for the badge every single day. Let’s go Blues.”