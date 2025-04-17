New Telegraph

April 17, 2025
FA Cup: Abakaliki FC Stun Enyimba

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 President Federation Cup, Nigeria National League (NNL) side Abakaliki FC sent shockwaves through the competition by defeating top-tier giants Enyimba FC 2-0 in the Round of 16 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The Ebonyi-based underdogs will now face Nasarawa United in the quarterfinals after the Lafia team edged Bay – elsa United 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

In Lagos, Godwin Obaje’s lone goal from the spot ensured that Rangers International got the better of Bendel Insurance 1-0 while Akwa United defeated Inter Lagos with the same scoreline.

Nasarawa United beat Bayelsa United 5-3 on penalties after it ended one apiece in regulation time while Ikorodu City saw off Beyond Limits 2-0. Other results include; Warri Wolves 1-1 Wikki Tourists (PK: 3-4), Solution FC 0-3 Kwara United, Plateau United 2-1 Osun United.

