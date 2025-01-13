FA Cup: 10-Man Man United Shoot Past Arsenal; Spurs Struggle To Fourth Round

Share

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty as a 10-man Manchester United beat Arsenal in a thrilling encounter to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United had to play with 10 men for nearly an hour after Diogo Dalot was shown a second yellow card, having mistimed a tackle on Arsenal mid – fielder Mikel Merino.

Manchester United took the lead through an excellent Bruno Fernandes goal in the 52nd minute after Alejandro Garnacho took advantage of a Gabriel slip and crossed for Fernandes to curl the ball into the top corner.

Dalot was sent off in the 61st minute after his clumsy tackle and Arsenal were level just two minutes later when centre-back Gabriel volleyed in from inside the area.

The Gunners then had a massive chance to take the lead when Kai Havertz was adjudged to have been brought down by Harry Maguire in the box and referee Andrew Madley awarded a penalty.

