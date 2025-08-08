FA Community Shield Kicks Off New Football Season On GoTV

The 2025/26 season officially starts on Sunday as Crystal Palace and Liverpool meet at Wembley for the FA Community Shield. The match will be aired live on GOtv at 3 PM.

Since 1974, Wembley Stadium has served as the traditional home of the Community Shield. While often perceived as a glorified friendly, the match provides a competitive stage to test summer signings and mark the start of new campaigns. Palace earned their place as FA Cup winners, while Liverpool are in it as Premier League champions.

Liverpool under Arne Slot, who has reshaped the squad over summer with key signings like Hugo Ekitike Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz,. Though they lost stars such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and the late Diogo Jota, their revamped side looks to continue the momentum from last season’s title-winning form.

Crystal Palace, competing for the Shield for the first time, earned their debut through a remarkable FA Cup victory over Manchester City, the club’s first major trophy. Managed by Oliver Glasner, Palace have the opportunity to test their preparation for the new season.

While the Shield may not be the most prestigious trophy, it can signal intent. For Liverpool, it is an early statement of leadership and form. For Palace, it is a chance to continue their historic rise and seize momentum.