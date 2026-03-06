F1 Races In Bahrain & S’Arabia Arabia Under Threat

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix are under threat as a consequence of the US-Israel war with Iran. The two countries are among the Gulf states targeted by retaliatory missiles launched by Iran in response to US-Israeli air strikes.

Bahrain is set to host the fourth race of the season from 10-12 April, with Saudi Arabia’s event in Jeddah a week later. Missiles have hit hotels and civilian and energy infrastructure, as well as targeting American bases in the countries.

The US naval base in the Bahraini capital Manama has already been hit by Iranian missiles. It is situated in the Juffair area, one of the parts of the city where F1 personnel stay.

The Saudi Arabian race is near an oil refinery, which four years ago was the target of a missile attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen. A statement from F1 said: “Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan, not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks.