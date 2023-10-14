F1: Lance Stroll Apologises to FIA Over Behaviour at Qatar GP

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has apologised to motorsport governing body for his behaviour after qualifying at last weekend’s F1 Qatar Grand Prix. Stroll threw his steering wheel out of his car and shoved his trainer out of the way after qualifying 16th.

The 24-year-old was under investigation by the FIA’s compliance officer for potentially breaking F1 rules. An FIA spokesperson said the compliance officer had received an apology and issued an official warning to Stroll.

An FIA statement said: “The compliance officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA Code of Ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations.

“The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment.” Stroll’s actions in Qatar came after he had been knocked out during the first session of qualifying, in which he lapped 1.122 seconds slower than team-mate Fernando Alonso.

The Spanish two-time world champion went on to qualify fourth for the Grand Prix, continuing his streak of consistence dominance over his Canadian colleague. It was the fifth consecutive weekend in which Stroll had been knocked out of qualify-