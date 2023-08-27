F-TAN Urges A’Ibom Govt To Develop Tourism Sites For More Revenue

The Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (F-TAN) has appealed to the Akwa Ibom state governor Pastor Umo Eno to develop all identified tourism sites in line with the five-point agenda of the present administration in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Sunday, the chairman of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria ( F-TAN ) in the state Mr Joseph Umoh said the tourism sector can generate more revenue for the government.

Umoh who is the Managing Director of Jous Venture Leisure Group – a travel agency in the state disclosed that over 18 tourism sites across the 31 local government areas have been identified for the government to invest in and reposition the state for exploitation in the tourism sector.

He explained that after the popular “Akwa Ibom Dialogue”, the state governor commissioned the Tourism Committee to visit all tourism sites in the state for fact-finding with the intention of developing them into potential money-spinning business empires for the state.

” We visited virtually all the tourism sites in the state. Some local governments have more than one site. We visited about 18 tourist sites waiting to be developed.

“At Ikot Abasi council area, there is a layout of the colonial offices including Lord Lugard’s office, his residence, colonial workers’ offices etc

“We also have the women’s war memorial, the hall where women assembled before they embarked on what is known in history as ” Aba Women riot of 1929,

” It was supposed to be christened as Ikot Abasi or Ukam women riot but because the leadership of the women group was in Aba. This is because the greater part of that war took place in Akwa Ibom.

” In Ikot Abasi, we also visited ‘the bridge of no return where slaves were kept in a dungeon waiting for deportation through the slave ship”

He listed strategic tourist sites visited by the committee outside Ikot Abasi, including Ibiono Ibom leprosy colony and where Mary Slessor stopped the killing of twins children in Itu, others include Ibeno Beach, Raffia makers at Ikot Ekpene, Ibibio unity museum, Ibom plaza among others.

Umoh said other tourist sites waiting to be explored are Blue River in Ukanafun, Iko Beach in Eastern Obolo, and Usaka Forest in Obot Akara where the ‘Ultimate Gulder Search event was hosted many years ago.

He appealed to host communities of the affected tourism sites to embrace peace as tourists will soon visit their communities adding that tourism practice affects everybody in the society positively.

Umoh therefore requested the state governor pastor Umo Eno revamp existing tourism sites for investors who will add value to the state and improve internally generated revenue of the state.